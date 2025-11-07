Cold Lake Remembrance Day Ceremony to Honour Canada’s Veterans

File Photo

Cold Lake residents will once again come together to honour Canada’s veterans at the annual Remembrance Day Ceremony, hosted by the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211 and Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake. The ceremony will take place on Tuesday, November 11, at the Cold Lake Energy Centre.

Spectators are asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m., with the parade set to begin at 10:45 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to carpool due to limited parking at the venue. Those wishing to use public transportation can take advantage of Cold Lake Transit, which will be running its regular hours and routes throughout the day.

The ceremony will feature currently serving members, veterans, cadets, and community organizations, followed by the traditional laying of wreaths and a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m., marking the exact time the First World War ended in 1918.

Every year on November 11, Canadians pause to remember the more than 2.3 million men and women who have served in uniform since Confederation, and the over 118,000 who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Canada. The poppy, worn proudly on lapels across the nation, remains the enduring symbol of remembrance and gratitude.

The Royal Canadian Legion and 4 Wing and CFB Cold Lake invite everyone—military members, families, and civilians alike—to take part in this solemn day of reflection and respect.