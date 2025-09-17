Cold Lake to Host Canadian Walk for Veterans on September 21

Photo from the Canadian Walk for Veterans / Facebook

On Sunday, September 21, 2025, Cold Lake residents will join Canadians across the country in stepping forward to support Veterans, active service members, and their families during the eighth annual Canadian Walk for Veterans.

Locally, the walk will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., beginning at Legion Branch #211 in Cold Lake. Registration opens at 9:30 a.m.

Organized nationally by the True Patriot Love Foundation—Canada’s foundation for the military community—the Canadian Walk for Veterans brings together communities from coast to coast. The 2025 theme, Veteran Transition: “Honouring the Past, Supporting the Journey”, emphasizes compassion, community, and action. The event also provides Canadians with the opportunity to learn more about the challenges faced by Veterans and their families, while showing gratitude through fundraising and awareness.

Proceeds from this year’s walk will directly support True Patriot Love Foundation’s national and community-based programs, including mental health services, physical rehabilitation, and transition support for those leaving military service.

All registered participants will receive the official 2025 Canadian Walk for Veterans challenge coin, crafted by Veteran-owned Sharkz Coins of Esquimalt, British Columbia. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual walk option is available, allowing participants to walk when and where it works best for them.

To register for the Cold Lake walk, donate, or learn more, visit www.canadianwalkforveterans.com.