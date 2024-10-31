Cold Lake’s Poppy Campaign Launches with 4 Wing Leadership at City Hall Ceremony

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer (CWO) CWO Dipen Mistry attend the “First Poppy” event with City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland and Cold Lake Legion Branch 211 President Todd Rorke at City Hall on 23 October 2024 – All photos from 4 Wing Imaging

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake joined Cold Lake Legion Branch 211 on October 23rd to mark the beginning of the annual Poppy Campaign with a First Poppy Ceremony. At Cold Lake City Hall, Legion Branch 211 President Todd Rorke presented the first poppies of the season to 4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry, and City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland, highlighting the military and community’s dedication to honouring Canada’s veterans.

The Poppy Campaign is a cornerstone of the Royal Canadian Legion’s remembrance efforts, with funds collected through poppy donations supporting veterans and their families. Since 1921, the poppy has been worn as a symbol of remembrance, inspired by John McCrae’s poem, In Flanders Fields, which evokes the sacrifices of soldiers who fought and died in wartime. The Legion’s campaign each year encourages Canadians to wear a poppy until November 11, Remembrance Day.

Donations collected from poppy boxes across Cold Lake and nationwide are used to fund initiatives that provide financial assistance, housing support, and essential services to veterans in need. Funds also go toward programs focused on mental health support, medical training, and long-term care for veterans, ensuring they receive the recognition and help they deserve.

In Cold Lake, poppy boxes will be available at key locations throughout the city, providing the public with an opportunity to show respect for veterans by wearing a poppy and supporting the Legion’s work.

For more information on the Poppy Campaign, visit The Royal Canadian Legion website.