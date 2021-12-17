December 18, 2021

Newsletter

Submit an Article
The Courier
BREAKING NEWS:
Courier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge – the winner!Courier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge – the runner ups part 2!Get To Know Your Team: Personnel Support ProgramsCharlie Brown ChristmasCourier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge – the runner ups part 1!

Courier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge – the winner!

by | Dec 17, 2021 | Featured News, Local News

Some members of the winning team accept the coveted Penguin Trophy! From left to right: Major Kean, Captain Ells, Captain Grant (i.e. Captain Christmas), Major Horch, 4 Wing Honorary Colonel Gates, Krampus (he somehow managed to sneak his way into the photo), Janae Wandler (Courier News Manager), Captain Hannappel, Wing Commander Colonel Moar, and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Darling. (Photo by Captain Brosseau)

“There could only be one winner for this years’ Courier Christmas Office Decorating Challenge. After judges toured the five finalists and deliberated for some time, they were able to come to the decision on who would be champion.

4 Operation Support Squadron (OSS) Headquarters at Hangar 1 featured a plethora of holiday decorations, a small holiday party, a story and more!

It began with “Captain Christmas” (Captain Grant) being taken away by the dreaded “Badger Banditos”.. With the help of the trusty Sheriff and his posse, a Nerf war was fought in the office that saw the banditos defeated and Captain Christmas saved!

The team showed great creativity and participation, the decorations looked terrific and the atmosphere was one of holiday fun and friendship. 

This year’s Office Decorating Challenge was a lot of fun. It was also really tough to judge who should win as everyone did an amazing job,” explained Janae Wandler, Courier News Manager. “It’s great to be able to offer something that gives everyone a little extra holiday cheer!”

Congratulations to the entire team at 4 OSS for their wonderful office decorating job! 

4 OSS

The 4 OSS Team – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

After a hard day of battling banditos, the 4 OSS team served judges and guests some delicious mulled wine! – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

The trusty sheriff ropes a bandito – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

The sheriff gives the rundown on the office setup – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

Krampus mans the corner and trouble brews at 4 OSS – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

The decorations at 4 OSS – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

The “knock-your-socks-off” competition on the fireplace – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

4 OSS

A sign shows the way for the heroes and guests – Photo: Cpl Brock Curtis, 4 Wing Imaging

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap