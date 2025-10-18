Courier News Q&A: Bob Mattice Responds to Mayoral Election Questionnaire

Bob Mattice – Photo From Facebook

As the 2025 Municipal Election approaches, Courier News reached out to all three candidates for mayor of Cold Lake to hear directly from them on key issues affecting the community. Here are Bob Mattice’s responses to our questionnaire.

Note: The views and opinions expressed by Bob Mattice in this article are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Courier News.

Question 1: What is your vision for the City of Cold Lake, and what kind of community do you hope to help build over your term?

“Cold Lake is on the verge of an economic boom with the F35 project , the Modernization of the Cold Lake Weapons Range, potential economic interest in Oil & Gas development, along with Carbon capture, along with the natural beauty bringing tourism to our city and area. The city’s job is to manage this with stewardship of growth in housing and safety, as well as looking after our population.”

Question 2: What kind of leadership style will you bring to the mayor’s office, and how will you work with City Council, staff, and residents?

“I draw my leadership style from a variety of different experiences. The main one is that I am currently a member of Cold Lake City council, which I believe is very important in having the experience to hit the ground running on the first day. I have been a community healthcare provider (Pharmacist) for 44 years, 37 of those years in Cold Lake. I understand the frustrations of not having a Doctor or adequate health care access. The Mayor is only one person on a council of 7 who will work as a cohesive unit, who then works with City staff, as well as input from the public, to guide the decisions made.”

Question 3: How do you plan to connect with and listen to the people of Cold Lake during your time as mayor?

“The Mayor should be readily available to their constituents through various methods such as in person , via email or phone and Council meetings are live streamed or people are welcome to attend , or in the grocery store. I am approachable and love good civil conversation.”

Question 4: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges facing Cold Lake in the coming years, and how would you approach them?

“The proper management to approach the Huge potential the city has as outlined in question one in addition to the challenges of making life affordable and safe in our beautiful city.”

Question 5: How will you know if your term as mayor has been successful?

“Hopefully by continuing the great work of our previous Mayor and Council and we keep moving forward both economically and socially.”