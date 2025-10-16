Courier News Q&A: Sherri Buckle Responds to Mayoral Election Questionnaire

With the 2025 Municipal Election on the horizon, The Courier News asked all three mayoral candidates in Cold Lake to answer a set of questions about their plans for the city. Here are Sherri Buckle’s answers.

Note: The views and opinions expressed by Sherri Buckle in this article are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Courier News.

Question 1: What is your vision for the City of Cold Lake, and what kind of community do you hope to help build over your term?

“My vision for the City of Cold Lake is a community that is safe and affordable, a place where families, businesses, and future generations can thrive. I want to see a city that grows responsibly, balancing progress with fiscal accountability. That means investing wisely in infrastructure and recreation, while ensuring essential services remain strong and affordable.

I also believe in collaboration with stakeholders in the region so we can tackle challenges like crime, housing, and economic diversification together. My goal is to build a Cold Lake where people feel proud to live, work, and raise their families, and where every voice has a place at the table.”

Question 2: What kind of leadership style will you bring to the mayor’s office, and how will you work with City Council, staff, and residents?

“My leadership style is collaborative, transparent, and grounded in common sense. I believe in respectful discussion and teamwork, even when opinions differ.

As mayor, I’ll focus on building strong relationships with council, staff, and residents by listening first and ensuring decisions are made with the best interests of our entire community in mind. I’ll promote open communication, accountability, and a culture where ideas can be shared freely and respectfully, because good leadership isn’t about one person, it’s about working together to get results for Cold Lake.”

Question 3: How do you plan to connect with and listen to the people of Cold Lake during your time as mayor?

“I believe staying connected with residents means being visible, approachable, and responsive. As mayor, I’ll continue to be active in the community, attending local events, visiting businesses, and meeting with residents where they are. I’ll also ensure there are regular opportunities for open dialogue, like town halls, online updates, and feedback sessions. People deserve to feel heard, and I want to make it easy for them to share ideas, concerns, and solutions. Listening and acting on community input will be a cornerstone of how I lead.”

Question 4: What do you see as the biggest opportunities and challenges facing Cold Lake in the coming years, and how would you approach them?

“Cold Lake has incredible opportunities ahead, from economic diversification and tourism growth to partnerships and regional collaboration. But we also face real challenges: rising costs, housing pressures, crime, and the need to balance growth with affordability. My approach is about smart, steady leadership, making informed decisions, spending wisely, and ensuring residents see value for their tax dollars. If we work together and plan responsibly, we can strengthen our economy, improve quality of life, and keep Cold Lake a great place to live and raise a family.”

Question 5: How will you know if your term as mayor has been successful?

“I’ll know my term as mayor has been successful when residents feel heard, our community feels safer, and people see real value for their tax dollars. Success isn’t just about completing projects, it’s about building trust, improving communication, and making decisions that reflect what the community truly needs. If, at the end of my term, people can say the city listened, collaborated, and moved forward responsibly, then I’ll consider that a success.”