Defence Team Champion for Visible Minorities Message: Emancipation Day 2024

It is with immense pride and a profound sense of duty that I write to you as we honour Emancipation Day in Canada. This day, marking the abolition of slavery across the British Empire on August 1, 1834, is not only a reminder of the historic struggles endured by Black and Indigenous Peoples but also a testament to their resilience, courage, and unwavering spirit. As your Defence Team Champion for Visible Minorities, it is my privilege to reflect on the significance of this day and to share our collective journey towards equity, diversity, and inclusion within the Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF).

Emancipation Day is a powerful symbol of freedom and a poignant reminder of the injustices that Black and Indigenous Peoples have faced and continue to confront. It is a day to honour the sacrifices of those who fought tirelessly for their emancipation, and those like the members of the No.2 Construction Battalion who paved the way for future generations to thrive. As we commemorate this day, we must also acknowledge the systemic racism and discrimination that persist in our society and within our institutions. We all play a role in being the change to dismantle these systems and change behaviours for the benefit of all.

One way to contribute to this reconciliation and healing is through meaningful conversations and storytelling. With respect and dignity, I encourage those who feel safe to do so, to speak passionately about the impact of Emancipation Day on their lives and share personal perspectives that can resonate deeply with everyone present. I also encourage you to listen empathetically, without judgement, and learn free from bias, unlearn if need be. These conversations can become powerful moments of reflection, celebration, and empowerment, underscoring the importance of acknowledging our shared history, our dual legacy, and the ongoing fight for equality.

As we move forward, it is essential to recognize that the journey towards true inclusion and equity is ongoing. It is a difficult and challenging journey for all of us. The heightened awareness of racism, spurred by global movements and polarizing tragic events, including at home in Canada, has further emphasized the need for a comprehensive, holistic approach to combatting systemic racism.

Canada’s Anti-Racism Strategy 2024-2028, developed through extensive engagement with community leaders, researchers, and organizations, aims to tackle systemic racism by fostering a society that embraces economic, social, and cultural empowerment. Within the DND and CAF, we are committed to integrating these principles into our policies, programs, and practices, including ongoing work with regard to the CAF Systemic Racism Class Action. It is also an individual action, as it is people who make change happen.

The commemoration of Emancipation Day is a reminder of our ongoing efforts to recognize and honour the contributions of Black and Indigenous communities in Canada, and create an environment where every member feels safe, valued, respected, and empowered. Thank you for your commitment to this important work. In the spirit of Emancipation Day, let us continue to strive for a future where diversity of thought and perspective is not only welcomed but celebrated, where every individual regardless by race, ethnicity or cultural background has the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Commodore Jacques Olivier

Defence Team Champion for Visible Minorities

Director General Professional Conduct and Development, Chief Professional Conduct and Culture