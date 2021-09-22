Many years ago, a book came out by two brothers, Alex and Brett Harris, both of whom were homeschooled. If memory serves, the book was published just after their 16th birthdays. Imagine how hard it was to get a book published by that age! Not coincidentally, the title of the book was “Do Hard Things: a Teenage Rebellion Against Low Expectations.” I wasn’t a teenager when I heard about it. And I never got around to reading it, but what I read about its message I did internalize:

Get up Early

Step out of your Comfort Zone

Do More than what is Required

Find a Cause

Be Faithful

Go Against the Crowd

Be Better than your Culture Expects

Today, I seldom rise later than 6 am. Seven years ago, at the tender age of 40, I stepped out of my comfort zone doing the pastor thing, and joined the Army. In that act I began doing much more than is required or expected of a Canadian citizen, and put my life on the line to protect my nation and my fellow citizens. I have a cause, several actually: living a life modelled on Jesus of Nazareth, and serving Canada before Self. I hope those who know me consider me faithful to those causes. I have a habit of going against the crowd – when everyone bought iPhones, I got an Android. When all my high school friends stayed close to home, I set out to parts far away to find my fortune, future (and along the way, my wife).

And I love to do hard things.

I have since found other communities that encourage similar values. Obviously, the military is one such organization that always encourages its members to strive, to grow, to be the best version of themselves. On the civilian side, there is a “club” called “The Strenuous Life,” started south of the border and inspired by Theodore Roosevelt’s life and words. If you ever are looking for inspiration to try, to reach and to strive against all barriers, his biography is fantastic. He was the weakling of his family. He wore glasses of great thickness, and even with them had very poor vision. Yet, the story of his exploits goes far beyond his presidency. Hunter, explorer, military leader, he did things nobody with his limitations would ever even think to try. The club encourages its members to adopt a similar stance: to challenge themselves, and challenge each other to do hard things; to live a strenuous life not because you have no choice, but because you DO have a choice.

As a result, I grow. This year I ran my first half marathon. And my second. I hiked a long distance for the first time in my life, over 170 km in 10 days in the Rocky Mountains. I take living in Cold Lake, exercising in Cold Lake to be a personal challenge, and only on the most bitterly cold days do I stay indoors for Physical Training (PT). I relish the challenge that variable weather represents, and savour the victory of completing my objectives despite the obstacles in the way.

I wish this for all of you too. I believe fundamentally that each of us have been given much more than we need, and we are capable of much more than we have ever tried. Maybe you have limitations. I know I do. I can’t do a single chin-up. But that doesn’t stop me. It didn’t stop Teddy Roosevelt. You don’t need to take up the same challenges as I am. But that should not stop you from challenging yourself. From doing hard things. Do something hard for you. Do something that when it is over, your face breaks open with a wide smile, and your hands rise into the air as if pulled by a rope towards heaven. There are lots of obstacles in front of you: overcome one! Or several! It will do wonders for your confidence, for your mental health, for your spiritual health.