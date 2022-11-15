DTPAO hosting documentary screening November 17th

Posters for “The Fruit Machine“, being presented at the 4 Wing Theatre on November 17th – Supplied Photo

The 4 Wing Defence Team Pride Advisory Organization (DTPAO) is organizing a screening of “The Fruit Machine”. The film is a 2018 Canadian documentary that deals with the targeting of LGBTQ+ members in the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and the federal government.

“Filmmaker Sarah Fodey speaks to survivors of Canada’s “Gay Purge” in this 2019 Documentary. Join us and listen to their stories about this dark time in Canadian Military History,” says the 4 Wing DTPAO.

“Over the course of four decades, thousands of men and women had their privacy invaded and their careers ruined. They were interrogated, threatened, and manipulated. Many suffered psychological effects and some took their own lives. The Fruit Machine examines the homosexual witch-hunt of public servants and military personnel in Canada from the 1950s through the early 1990s.”

The 4 Wing Theatre will host the film on November 17th, starting at 1 PM.

Sunday, November 20th marks the Transgendered Day of Remembrance (TDOR), an annual observance that honors the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence.