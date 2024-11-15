November 15, 2024
Emergency Response Exercise for 4 Wing Cold Lake: Public Affairs

Nov 15, 2024

File Photo

On 18 November, 4 Wing will be conducting an Emergency Response exercise within the Bark Park and Archery Range on base for the full duration of the day.

This scenario will depict an on-base Explosive Ordnance Disposal emergency situation, requiring a safety cordon around the area. It is for training purposes and the explosive device is not armed or dangerous. The Fire Chief, Health Services and the Military Police will be participating in this exercise. The public can expect some potential interruptions when accessing 4 Wing for services, with higher than normal activity/noise in certain locations.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable time. This is an essential training requirement for our members and the community to be prepared in the case of a real-life situation.

Please direct any questions or concerns to the Public Affairs Office.

