Energy Centre Set for Cold Lake’s Remembrance Day Observance

File Photo

The City of Cold Lake will hold its annual Remembrance Day ceremony at the Energy Centre on Monday, November 11th. The ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m., with Canadian Armed Forces members from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake joining local dignitaries, veterans, and members of the community for the commemoration. Organizers request that attendees be seated by 10:30 a.m. to ensure the program begins on time.

The event will feature traditional elements of Canada’s Remembrance Day observance, including a moment of silence at 11:00 a.m., wreath-laying, and the playing of The Last Post. Local representatives from the Royal Canadian Legion, along with Cold Lake’s veteran community and military personnel, and local dignitaries are due to attend.

Remembrance Day in Canada, observed each year on November 11th, marks the armistice that ended the First World War in 1918. At 11:00 a.m., Canadians pause to honour the contributions and sacrifices made by members of the Canadian Armed Forces across all conflicts. The poppy, worn by many Canadians, serves as a symbol of remembrance inspired by John McCrae’s poem, In Flanders Fields.

For those unable to attend, The Courier News will broadcast the ceremony live on its Facebook page.

For more information, visit the city’s official webpage.