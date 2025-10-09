Fire Prevention Week: “Charge into Fire Safety™”

Supplied Photo

Fire Prevention Week is underway from October 5–11, 2025, with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) highlighting this year’s theme: “Charge into Fire Safety™: Lithium-Ion Batteries in Your Home.” The campaign aims to educate Canadians on the safe use, storage, and disposal of lithium-ion batteries, which power everyday devices such as smartphones, laptops, e-bikes, and power tools.

Lithium-ion batteries can overheat, catch fire, or explode if damaged, overcharged, or improperly handled. NFPA advises using manufacturer-approved chargers, avoiding charging devices on flammable surfaces, inspecting batteries for damage or swelling, and recycling batteries responsibly. Regularly checking smoke alarms and reviewing home fire escape plans remain key safety steps for every household.

Locally, the 4 Wing Fire Service at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake plays a vital role in promoting fire safety for military personnel and their families. As part of Canadian Forces Fire & Emergency Services, the 4 Wing team conducts fire drills, educational outreach, and safety demonstrations throughout the year.

The 4 Wing Fire Service works alongside municipal and regional fire services, bringing military expertise and resources to Cold Lake’s broader community. By combining education, prevention, and readiness, they support the NFPA’s mission of reducing fire-related risks and protecting lives.

Residents are encouraged to take Fire Prevention Week as a reminder to review home fire safety plans, test smoke alarms, and handle lithium-ion batteries carefully. A few simple precautions can make a life-saving difference, whether at home or on the base.