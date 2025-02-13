Fresh Produce and More: CANEX Cold Lake Expands Product Selection for Military Families

New produce options and coolers on display inside the CANEX at CFB Cold Lake – Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake and their families now have more convenient shopping options, as CANEX Cold Lake has expanded its product selection to include fresh produce and, in the coming months, fresh meat. The move is aimed at making everyday grocery shopping more accessible for military members who may not have time to leave the base for essentials.

Sheri Klein, CANEX Manager at CFB Cold Lake, shared details on the latest additions to the store’s inventory. “Currently, we have apples, oranges, carrots, potatoes, onions, and garlic in store, but we will be expanding to salads, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, fresh herbs, and peppers, to name a few,” Klein said.

The decision to expand the product range stems from an observed demand among Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members. “Over the years, we have noticed that there is demand for members to pick up the basics instead of having to travel off base to get these essentials,” said Klein. “With the base growing over the next few years, we want to make sure everyone can pick up some of the essentials they need at the CANEX store.”

Looking ahead, CANEX plans to add fresh meat options such as chicken, pork, and beef, which may be available as early as April or May. “

While CANEX intends to keep a steady selection of fresh produce year-round, there may also be seasonal offerings from local vendors. “There will be consistent options all year round. You may also see local seasonal products from vendors around the Lakeland area,” Klein confirmed.

Beyond convenience, this expansion benefits military personnel in several ways. “With all members of the forces being starved for time, it gives them an option to get what they need quickly without having to go multiple places,” said Klein. Additionally, CAF members using their CF One cards earn points that can be redeemed for groceries or other CANEX products. Moreover, “every dollar spent in the store will get reinvested in their base through service and programs that support both the military members as well as their families,” she explained.

CANEX, a division of the Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services, operates retail outlets on military bases across Canada, offering a variety of products tailored to the needs of military families, from groceries and apparel to electronics and household goods.