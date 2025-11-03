From CAF Logistics to Global Growth: Veteran-Owned Floèm Pioneers Canada’s Nordic Tea Market

Supplied Photo

Floèm, a Canada-based company specializing in unique Nordic herbal teas and infusions, continues to redefine the Canadian specialty food market, successfully applying military logistics and innovative practices to its rapidly growing business. Cofounder Frédéric Verville, a 12-year Canadian Armed Forces veteran and current Reservist, is leading the charge. This sustained success follows a major milestone in 2023, when MCpl Verville was recognized by the Prince’s Trust Canada Veteran Entrepreneur of the Year, CANIE Award. The award validated the entrepreneurial success demonstrated by Mcpl Verville, who translated his military experience into a thriving civilian business.



The Transition Story and Innovation



The idea for Floèm began in 2019, inspired by the essences of Canada wild flora. Mcpl Verville, who served as an Supply Technician with the 438 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, utilized his expertise in military administration and supply to establish Floèm’s robust logistical foundation. “Ten years ago, if someone had told me I would be running my own manufacturing company, I would have laughed,” says Mcpl Verville. “But the skills learned in the CAF, particularly supply chain management and process efficiency, were absolutely essential.” He even developed a proprietary integrated management software to streamline operations, a direct application of military efficiency.





Growth and Impact

Today, Floèm’s innovative products, including their pioneering line of caffeinated Nordic teas that utilize local conifers and sustainable ingredients, are distributed nationally in over 500 retail locations. The company’s trajectory demonstrates the commercial potential of Canada’s natural resources and serves as an inspiring example for Veterans transitioning into civilian life. Floèm continues to champion sustainable, responsible harvesting practices while honouring the discipline and leadership gained during military service.