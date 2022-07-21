Gallery: 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

2022 Cold Lake Air Show A crew member waves from the side of a CH-148 Cyclone

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Four CF-18 Hornets fly past in formation

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Fans got an up-close look at a few aircraft, including the CF-18 Hornet

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Guests wait their turn to have a look inside the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Big engines provide a backdrop at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The car show saw around 100 participants

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Guests get a look at some of the munitions a CF-18 Hornet can carry

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The F-22 Raptor cruises along side the P-51 Mustang in a tribute to serving men and women across North America

2022 Cold Lake Air Show An RCAF C-130J Super Hercules cruises over the crowd after having dropped the Skyhawks

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Gord Price starts a tight turn in his Yak-50

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The CF-18 Demo Jet prepares to take to the skies

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Staff members help guests get the most out of their visit to the Air Show

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Fans exit the rear of the C-5M Super Galaxy

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The Kids Zone featured many great activities including glitter tattoos

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Guests line up to have a look inside a fighter

2022 Cold Lake Air Show 4 CF-18 Hornets trail behind a CC-150 Polaris in a demonstration of air refueling

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Kyle Fowler shows off his Long E-Z

2022 Cold Lake Air Show A Skyhawk members floats back down to the ground

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Gord Price prepares to take to the sky in his Yak-50

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Crew members show how a CF-18 weapons system is loaded in a demonstration

2022 Cold Lake Air Show A young fan gets an autograph from a member of the CAF Skyhawks

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The F-22 Raptor screams by the crowd

2022 Cold Lake Air Show A young guests settles into the cockpit of the BAE Hawk

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The P-51 Mustang “Val-Halla” of Heritage Flight

2022 Cold Lake Air Show A guest handles the machine gun on a CH-146 Griffon

2022 Cold Lake Air Show The Snowbirds pull off a Maple Split

2022 Cold Lake Air Show Guests have a look around the C-5M Super Galaxy