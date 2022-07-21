Gallery: 2022 Cold Lake Air Show

2022 Cold Lake Air Show
A crew member waves from the side of a CH-148 Cyclone
Four CF-18 Hornets fly past in formation
Fans got an up-close look at a few aircraft, including the CF-18 Hornet
Guests wait their turn to have a look inside the E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) aircraft
Big engines provide a backdrop at the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show
The car show saw around 100 participants
Guests get a look at some of the munitions a CF-18 Hornet can carry
The F-22 Raptor cruises along side the P-51 Mustang in a tribute to serving men and women across North America
An RCAF C-130J Super Hercules cruises over the crowd after having dropped the Skyhawks
Gord Price starts a tight turn in his Yak-50
The CF-18 Demo Jet prepares to take to the skies
Staff members help guests get the most out of their visit to the Air Show
Fans exit the rear of the C-5M Super Galaxy
The Kids Zone featured many great activities including glitter tattoos
Guests line up to have a look inside a fighter
4 CF-18 Hornets trail behind a CC-150 Polaris in a demonstration of air refueling
Kyle Fowler shows off his Long E-Z
A Skyhawk members floats back down to the ground
Gord Price prepares to take to the sky in his Yak-50
Crew members show how a CF-18 weapons system is loaded in a demonstration
A young fan gets an autograph from a member of the CAF Skyhawks
The F-22 Raptor screams by the crowd
A young guests settles into the cockpit of the BAE Hawk
The P-51 Mustang “Val-Halla” of Heritage Flight
A guest handles the machine gun on a CH-146 Griffon
The Snowbirds pull off a Maple Split
Guests have a look around the C-5M Super Galaxy
Young fans take in the 2022 Cold Lake Air Show festivities