Game On! CAF Sports Day Brings Out Competitive Spirit at CFB Cold Lake

Volleyball action at CAF Sports Day at CFB Cold Lake – All Photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News unless noted otherwise

Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake was buzzing with energy on Friday, October 18th, as members laced up, geared up, and got ready to compete in the 12th annual Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Sports Day. The event kicked off at 8:00 a.m. with an opening ceremony at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre’s Blue Arena. Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey and Wing Chief Warrant Officer Dipen Mistry delivered speeches, encouraging members to embrace the spirit of sports and teamwork. They also took time to recognize others on base for their contributions to the day.

Following the ceremony, participants scattered across CFB Cold Lake to engage in a variety of activities, including capture the flag, hockey, volleyball, disc golf, a unit wellness walk around the base, yoga, and table tennis. For those seeking a more intense workout, a spin class was also offered.

“617 participants engaged in CAF Sports Day this year! These members were able to have fun, enhance their well-being, socialize, and get their bodies moving!” said 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs Fitness and Sports Manager Tammy Buchanan.

In addition to the sports and games, a vaccination clinic was conveniently set up inside the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre, where members could receive both flu and COVID-19 vaccinations. This addition ensured that health and wellness were top priorities throughout the day.

The day concluded with participants enjoying a grab-and-go chili lunch. The support of Canadian Natural, which provided prizes for winners as well as the lunches, was crucial to the success of this year’s Sports Day. Organizers extended their thanks to them for their continued sponsorship and commitment to fostering fitness and community spirit at CFB Cold Lake.

The winners of each event are as follows:

1. Volleyball winners

1 – Ultra Best Friends Team

2 – Aim-9 Team

Capture the Flag winners

1 st Flagtastic-Flag Floppers (Team Red)

2nd Team Pink

Co-ed Hockey winners

1 st Mad Dogs

2 nd Float like a Butterfly

Table Tennis

1 st Avr Ethan Pye

2 nd Cpl Eliel Derilo

3 rd Capt Yukun Jia

Yoga

The names of the winners for gift cards are:

Cpl Cynthia Connor

Cpl Noseworthy

Cpl Carrier

MCpl Corey Ryan

Wellness Walks

The names of the winners for gift cards are:

Cpl Cleon Crawford

Cpl Briana Bertin

Cpl Beniot Turgeon

Cpl Ryan Evans

Spin Workshops

The names of the winners for gift cards are:

Gino Collard (Civ)

PTe Federicao Florez

Alyson Jeannotte (Civ)

Cpl Matthaus Lentz

Disc Golf