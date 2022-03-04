George St-Pierre set to inspire military families

LAS VEGAS, NV – NOVEMBER 13: UFC Welterweight Champion Georges St-Pierre poses for a portrait on November 13, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)



World famous mixed martial arts champion George St-Pierre has come aboard as a presenter in a two-day online inspirational symposium for teenagers of military families.

The Ultimate Fighting Champion and motivational speaker from Saint-Isidore, Que., will be among four keynote speakers at the Virtual Teen Conference entitled Level Up, held March 19 and 26. Level Up is organized by the national Personnel Support Programs (PSP) and registration for the event is free through the website CAF Connection.ca/levelup.

“In the past two years the world has changed and we have reinvented the ways we live, the ways we learn, and the ways we work,” says Ryan Cane, Senior Manager PSP Senior Recreation Program and Community Services. “Level Up is a virtual experience designed to connect, inspire, and help teens become their own champions.”

Level Up participants will have the opportunity to discover new passions, voice their concerns, and take action through various breakout sessions held throughout the two days, says Cane.

Each symposium will last approximately four hours, starting at 8:45 a.m. (Pacific). The March 19 symposium is entitled Mental Health and Resiliency and March 26 Make Your Own Path.

Cane says teens will draw inspiration from St-Pierre and the three other guest speakers: Dr. Robyne Hanley-Dafoe, Peter Katz, and Olympian Cassie Sharp.

St-Pierre, 40, overcame a difficult childhood and schoolyard bullies. Today, he is considered one of the greatest fighters in the history Mixed Martial Arts and retired as reigning Welterweight Champion in 2013. He is also the author of New York Times bestseller The Way to Fight, which shares lessons learned in his rise to the top of the highly dangerous contact sport. Also following his retirement he founded the GSP Foundation that aims to reduce bullying and encourage youth participation in sports.

Hanley-Dafoe, an award-winning psychology and education instructor, specializes in resiliency, navigating stress and change, and personal wellness.

JUNO Award and Canadian Screen Award-nominated singer-songwriter Peter Katz will inspire his audience to create their own path by overcoming obstacles and finding success in whatever they desire.

Cassie Sharpe dominated the competition at PyeongChang 2018 to win gold for Canada’s first Olympic medal in women’s ski halfpipe. After taking the lead on the first final run, she laid down an even better second run, earning a score that couldn’t be beaten.

The Level Up itinerary also includes inspiring words from teens, subject matter experts, and interactive and recreational activities.

It will be delivered through social media platform Zoom. The platform may also be used to assist those attendees who need closed-captioning through the Wordly software application.

For more information and how to register visit: https://www.cafconnection.ca/LEVELUP