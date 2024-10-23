Get Ready for a Spooky Weekend at the Cold Lake Haunt!

Stock Photo

Brace yourself for a haunting good time this weekend as the Cold Lake Haunt returns for two nights of thrills and chills! Taking place on October 26th and 27th from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre at CFB Cold Lake, this year’s event is titled Haunting Through the Ages.

The 2024 edition promises to take visitors on a spooky journey through time, featuring eerie scenes from different historical eras. Whether you’re seeking spine-tingling scares or just looking for some family-friendly fun, there’s something for everyone at this year’s Haunt.

For younger visitors (or the faint of heart), guests can carry a “magic lantern” to ward off the monsters, making the experience less frightening for children.

Event Director Andrea Lorincz is hoping for record-breaking attendance, with last year’s Haunt drawing around 700 visitors. “I’d love it if we could break the 1,000 mark, but that would be crazy busy,” said Lorincz. “Either way, it’s shaping up to be one heck of an experience.”

Entry to the event is by donation, with all proceeds going to Valour Place, a home away from home for military and first responder families in Edmonton during medical treatment or rehabilitation.

Don’t miss out on one of Cold Lake’s most exciting Halloween events—whether you’re in for a fright or just a fun night with the family, the Cold Lake Haunt is ready to deliver!