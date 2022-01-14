Government announces maternity clothes reimbursement

The Canadian government says pregnant and nursing Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members will now be reimbursed after buying maternity clothes. The government made the announcement in a press release just before Christmas.

“Building and maintaining a working environment based on respect, dignity and inclusion is vital to the success of the Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence (DND),” reads the release. “To this end, we are updating and modernizing a number of our policies, processes, guidelines and instructions.”

“Previously, some pregnant and nursing CAF members used larger men’s sized shirts to accommodate their needs. Or, they wore maternity clothing at their own expense. This approach was inadequate and is now being addressed through this reimbursement direction.”

The changes include:

All expecting Regular and Reserve Force members (who have completed basic training) will be provided maternity t-shirt funding assistance. The funding assistance for maternity t-shirts is to be provided to each entitled member two times during a pregnancy, for a total reimbursement of $250 CDN .

. All Regular and Reserve Force members (who have completed basic training) who have returned to work and are continuing to nurse will be provided with the nursing t-shirt funding assistance. The funding assistance for nursing shirts will be up to $165 CDN within a fiscal year.

“This announcement is extremely important on a few different levels,” says 4 Wing Defence Women’s Advisory Organization (DWAO) Military Co-Chair Master Warrant Officer Micheline Bertrand. “First, it shows a new level of support for all members. For women in the CAF, who make up around roughly 16 percent of the total force, this announcement is a step that goes towards retention and recruitment of female members. This announcement is also great for husbands and partners of the members, who can see that their spouses are being supported”

Members can now file claims with their units, provided “they have the receipts as their proof of purchase.”

“No physical inspection of the items will be conducted at any time,” states the release. “Clothing must be in the environmental colours, or in black, neutral or white.”

“For a number of years, uniforms have been trouble for women in the CAF, due to different sizing and other issues,” adds Bertrand. “By being able to purchase proper wear, it’s a sign of the CAF showing appreciation to all it’s members.”