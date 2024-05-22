High-Flying Canadian Performances to Watch at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show!

File Photo (by 4 Wing Imaging)

While the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show features a stellar lineup of performers from across the globe, fans always enjoy the homegrown talent of our Canadian aerial displays!

The Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-148 Cyclone is considered one of the most capable maritime helicopters in the world. The Cyclone can be used for surface and subsurface surveillance, search and rescue missions, tactical transport and other roles. It operates as Canada’s main ship-borne maritime helicopter and provides air support to the Royal Canadian Navy. Guests at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show will see the capabilities of this incredible tool in the RCAF arsenal.

In the hands of one of the best, a CF-18 Hornet fighter aircraft is a precision piece of military engineering. Captain Jesse “Modem” Haggart–Smith is one of the best ever to fly one. The RCAF pilot, from Maple Ridge, British Columbia spent the 2022 air show season as the RCAF CF-18 Demonstration Team pilot, showcasing the aircraft and its capabilities far and wide. Join Captain Haggart-Smith at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show as he presented a special demonstration of the CF-18 Hornet, live and in person!

Seeing the spectacle of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Parachute Team, the SkyHawks, is always a crowd-pleaser! The team is comprised of CAF members from across the country and features the signature Canadian flag parachutes that have become synonymous with the team since its inception in 1971. Every year they perform events across North America and around the world thrilling audiences with their aerobatic parachute formations in the sky.

One of the most iconic images in Canadian aviation is the Canadian Forces Snowbirds. The Snowbirds, or 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, are widely considered to be an icon of Canada. The Snowbirds’ show is the result of six months of intensive preparation and training and consists of over fifty different formations and maneuvers. Flying their iconic CT-144 Tutor aircraft, the Snowbirds are sure to bring a sense of pride and patriotism to one and all when they take to the skies.

What better way to celebrate 100 years of the RCAF than enjoying these uniquely Canadian displays at the 2024 Cold Lake Air Show!

