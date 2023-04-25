Highway 28 to get $5 million to help with improvements, says province

Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen speaks in Bonnyville after a $5 million investment into Highway 28 was announced by the province – Photo via Robynne Henry/ The Town of Bonnyville

Une traduction en français de cet article est à venir

There will be a $5 million investment in Highway 28 between Smoky Lake and Cold Lake in the near future, according to the Government of Alberta.

According to a recent announcement by the province, it plans to invest in engineering design work “to enhance safety and performance while maximizing the lifespan of existing infrastructure.” City of Cold Lake Mayor Craig Copeland, who has long advocated for Highway 28 improvements, welcomed the announcement.

“Highway 28 is the backbone of community life in northeast Alberta,” said Copeland in the release. “We are all thankful that the province will start the process through an engineering study evaluating which sections should be twinned or become passing lanes from Cold Lake to Edmonton.”

This isn’t the first time the highway has been the focus of attention. An Alberta government study completed in 2018 recommended several improvements to Highway 28 between Edmonton and Cold Lake. Other work completed on the stretch of highway recently included intersection work in both Ardmore and Fort Kent as well as new traffic lights in the Town of Bonnyville.

“Highway 28 is an important economic and transportation corridor supporting the oil and gas, agriculture and forestry industries, connecting Edmonton to Highway 63 and east to Cold Lake and Saskatchewan,” said Alberta Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen. “The result of this work will improve the safety and performance of this important highway corridor and maximize the lifespan of the existing infrastructure.”

Highway 28 starts in Edmonton and runs to Cold Lake, a distance of just under 300 kilometres.