Injured and ill Canadian Armed Forces members and Veterans depart for the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany

Team Canada, set to compete at the 2023 Invictus Games – Supplied Photo

Team Canada left Ottawa today for the 2023 Invictus Games, which will take place September 9-16, 2023, in Düsseldorf, Germany. The athletes have trained hard to ready themselves for these games as they embark on this major milestone in their road to recovery.

Team Canada is represented at the Invictus Games by 31 competitors – 12 serving Canadian Armed Forces members and 19 Veterans – each of whom acquired an illness or a physical or mental health injury while in service to Canada.

“The Invictus Games are a meaningful reminder of the courage and determination of our members and Veterans who have been injured, either physically or mentally, while in service to their country. I am truly proud of these athletes who challenged themselves once again, this time through sport. I know they will represent our country with great resilience, skill and integrity,” said General Wayne Eyre, Chief of the Defence Staff.

Team Canada will join more than 500 competitors from 21 other nations competing in ten adaptive sports throughout the course of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023: archery, cycling, athletics, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby and for the first time, table tennis.

Canada will host the next Invictus Games in February 2025 in Vancouver/Whistler, along with four host First Nations, for the first ever adaptive winter games.