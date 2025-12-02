International Day of Persons with Disabilities at CFB Cold Lake

Stock Photo

The International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) is observed each year on December 3rd, promoting the rights, dignity, and full participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of society. It is an important opportunity to raise awareness of the barriers faced by individuals with disabilities and to celebrate efforts toward inclusion.

To mark IDPD this year, Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) and Defence Team members are invited to attend a special event at CFB Cold Lake on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 1 PM in the 4 Wing Theatre. The event will feature:

A presentation from Taylor Thompson of Veterans Affairs Canada

A session with EmployAbilities

A presentation from Todd Rorke of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 211

An open panel discussion

This event is open to all CAF and Defence Team members and provides a space to discuss accessibility, share experiences, and explore ways to make the Defence Team more disability-inclusive.

In addition to attending the event, Defence Team members and the public are encouraged to use the Defence Team Accessibility Feedback and Request Form to provide feedback on accessibility, request alternate formats, or highlight barriers encountered in programs, services, or policies. This feedback helps improve accessibility and support inclusive practices across the Defence Team.

By working together, we can continue to identify and remove barriers, creating spaces where everyone can perform to their fullest potential.