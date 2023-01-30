February 1, 2023

The Courier
Junior Ranks Mess Dinner a joy for the holidays

Jan 30, 2023

Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, addresses the diners at the opening ceremonies of the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022 – All images by MCpl J.W.S. Houck, Wing Imaging, 4 Wing Cold Lake

Members at 4 Wing were able to celebrate the holidays, as well as a bit of military tradition, at the 2022 Junior Ranks Mess Dinner, held on December 16th at the All-Ranks Kitchen at CFB Cold Lake. The event featured a march-in of the members, a performance by the 4 Wing Band, and supper.

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Turenne and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling were in attendance and “swapped ranks” with a pair of junior members. Aviator Alex Courtnell, the junior-most member of 4 Wing, became Wing Commander for the event while Corporal Tanya Ziegler, the senior-most Corporal, swapped with the Chief Warrant Officer.

The holiday mess dinner and rank swap ceremony has been a tradition in the Canadian Armed Forces for many years, as a way to spread cheer around the season.

 

 

Aviator Alex Courtnell and Colonel David Turenne head the march to the all ranks kitchen during the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022.

Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, addresses the diners as the opening ceremonies of the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022.

The Wing Chaplain, Major Howard Rittenhouse, leads the blessing and thanks of the meal during the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022.

Members of the 4 Wing Band prepare for the Troops Mess Dinner, hosted at the all ranks kitchen of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022

Colonel David Turenne, Wing Commander of 4 Wing, signs authority to Aviator Alex Courtnell, as the acting Wing Commander for the duration of the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022.

Aviator Alex Courtnell, the junior-most member of 4 Wing, and Colonel David Turenne, Wing Commander of 4 Wing, exchange ranks during the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022.

Corporal Tanya Ziegler, the senior-most Corporal of 4 Wing, and Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, exchange ranks during the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022.

