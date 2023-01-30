Junior Ranks Mess Dinner a joy for the holidays

Chief Warrant Officer Lee Darling, 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer, addresses the diners at the opening ceremonies of the Troops Mess Dinner of 4 Wing Cold Lake on December 16, 2022 – All images by MCpl J.W.S. Houck, Wing Imaging, 4 Wing Cold Lake

Members at 4 Wing were able to celebrate the holidays, as well as a bit of military tradition, at the 2022 Junior Ranks Mess Dinner, held on December 16th at the All-Ranks Kitchen at CFB Cold Lake. The event featured a march-in of the members, a performance by the 4 Wing Band, and supper.

4 Wing Commander Col Dave Turenne and 4 Wing Chief Warrant Officer CWO Lee Darling were in attendance and “swapped ranks” with a pair of junior members. Aviator Alex Courtnell, the junior-most member of 4 Wing, became Wing Commander for the event while Corporal Tanya Ziegler, the senior-most Corporal, swapped with the Chief Warrant Officer.

The holiday mess dinner and rank swap ceremony has been a tradition in the Canadian Armed Forces for many years, as a way to spread cheer around the season.