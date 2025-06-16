Kick Off to Summer Event Returns to CFB Cold Lake with Fun for the Whole Community

The Kick Off to Summer Event returns to Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake on Friday, June 20th – File Photo

As part of Recreation Month, the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team is once again welcoming the community to celebrate the start of summer with the Kick Off to Summer event. Taking place Friday, June 20, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre soccer field, the event promises an evening full of free, family-friendly fun.

This lively outdoor gathering is open to everyone and will feature a wide range of activities for both kids and adults. From inflatables and craft stations to yard games and a car show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“There will be fun games and activities for all ages!” said Vania Vizcarra, Community Recreation Supervisor with 4 Wing PSP. “You can look forward to mini-golf, giant Jenga, magnetic darts, glitter tattoos, a chalk art station, tile mural craft, inflatables for both kids and adults, an auto show—with a chance to see some motorcycles—and balloons too! It’s going to be a lively and interactive day for the whole family!”

In addition to the games and attractions, attendees can enjoy free snacks and refreshments while supplies last.

“We’ll be serving up fresh popcorn, hot dogs—first come, first served—and refreshing lemonade,” Vizcarra added.

The event is about more than just fun and games. “The main goal of the event is to bring together military families, civilians, and the broader community for a day of connection, celebration, and fun,” said Vizcarra. “By creating a welcoming space filled with engaging activities, games, and shared experiences, we aim to strengthen community bonds, boost morale, and offer a memorable summer experience for all ages.”

In the case of inclement weather or smoky skies, the event will be relocated indoors to the Blue Rink so the fun can continue without interruption.

Admission is free, and all are welcome. This event has been made possible in part by the Government of Canada and is proudly supported by Cenovus Energy and CANEX.