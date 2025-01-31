Looking for Indoor Fun? Check Out Open Play at CFB Cold Lake!

Families at CFB Cold Lake enjoy the Open Play area at the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre – File Photo

For families at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake seeking engaging activities for their young children, the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Open Play program offers an ideal solution. Designed for children aged 7 and under, Open Play provides a vibrant environment where kids can explore, develop essential skills, and make new friends.

What is Open Play?

Open Play is a dynamic program that encourages parents and their young children to get active together! The sessions feature a delightful assortment of toys, equipment, and exciting play structures inside the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre (MACC), located on Hickory Street at CFB Cold Lake. The area is specially designed for curious toddlers and preschoolers. Thanks to the generous support of Enbridge, this program continues to thrive, bringing valuable opportunities to our local community.

Schedule

The program runs from Monday to Thursday, as well as on Saturdays, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. It’s important to note that Open Play is closed on holidays and operates with modified hours during winter, spring, and summer breaks. The last day of Open Play for the season is scheduled for June 14, 2025.

Cost and Access

Open Play is free for military and Defence Team members with a valid Military ID or CFOne Card. For other participants, the drop-in fee is $6.00. Alternatively, a 5-punch pass is available for $25.00, and a 12-punch pass for $50.00.

Benefits for Children

The Open Play environment provides an opportunity to enrich your child’s fine motor skills and cognitive development and offers a place for your child to begin to develop fundamental movement skills. This program offers a variety of toys and equipment, suitable for toddlers and preschoolers, plus an awesome play structure!

Open Play at CFB Cold Lake is more than just a playtime session; it’s a community hub where families can come together, children can thrive, and lasting memories are made. Whether you’re new to the base or a long-standing member, this program offers a welcoming space for all.