Medley of Memories: Maj Glen Morrison

“Moving from MCpl to Officer Cadet with the Wing Commander, 1999” – Supplied Photo
We were posted to Cold Lake in the summer of 1996, right after I returned from a 6 Month tour to Bosnia. When I was posted to Cold Lake, I was a Master Corporal with the Military Police and was a shift commander. During my tour in Cold Lake, there were significant world events that transformed my career over the next 20 years or so and I can remember like it was yesterday, where I was on 9/11 – teaching the Wing Auxiliary Security Force military law when we received the news and quickly proceeded to secure the base and set up access control points. It was very surreal as I sat on the end of the couch with my family watching the news and knew at that point everything had changed.