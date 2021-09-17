Mess staff honoured for outstanding service

JJ Grey (left), Mess Manager, and Sara Ashley Hayes (right), Mess Function Coordinator were honoured by the Officers’ executive committee at the Fall General Mess Meeting (GMM) for their outstanding service the past few months. The token was awarded by Major Gosselin (centre). This token acknowledged the efforts placed in maintaining membership morale, facilitating the TGIW’s and weekly Trivia pursuits, and finding unique ways to promote and maintain ‘social’ opportunities amongst the pandemic restrictions.
Photo: Submitted