Message from the National Public Service Week Champion

Supplied Photo

Hello Defence Team!

National Public Service Week (NPSW) is upon us, and it is our time to celebrate our dedicated National Defence public servants. Your continuous efforts support the Department of National Defence (DND), the Canadian Armed Forces, and Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

From June 15-21, let’s take the opportunity to reflect on the past year, acknowledge your accomplishments, and appreciate the unique roles you play alongside our military colleagues both at home and abroad.

This year’s theme, Proudly Serving Canadians, underscores the invaluable work you perform each day. The contributions of the Defence Team are truly exceptional, and I am honoured to once again serve as the NPSW champion.

As civilian members of the Defence Team, your unwavering commitment to serving our country and fellow Canadians is commendable. Each day, you strive to uphold our fundamental values and principles.

In light of the recent election, Defence-related funding announcements and new priorities for public servants across Canada, your role in shaping the future of our nation is more critical than ever. Therefore, I encourage you to take time this week to celebrate yourselves, your teams, and the contributions of your colleagues. Organize team activities, and explore #NPSW, #TogetherGC, and #ServCDNs on social media to see how your fellow public servants across the country are celebrating.

Remember that each of you – the 29,000+ public servants who work across Defence – plays an integral role in the Defence Team, our Public Service, and in the lives of Canadians.

Please take the time to enjoy this week, celebrate your accomplishments with colleagues, and bring a renewed sense of pride and energy to the important work we continue to do in service of Canada.

Taylor Paxton

Corporate Secretary

Champion, National Public Service Week