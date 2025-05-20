Message from the new Minister of National Defence

David J. McGuinty Official Portrait/ Portrait officiel – Credit: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services

Defence Team,

It is a profound honour to have been appointed as Canada’s Minister of National Defence.

The Canadian Armed Forces and the Department of National Defence have a proud and enduring legacy of service to our country. It is a true privilege to join you in this mission. Your professionalism, dedication, and tireless efforts are fundamental to safeguarding Canada’s security and upholding the values we cherish—both at home and abroad.

We are living in an increasingly dangerous and divided world. Now, more than ever, Canada must reaffirm its sovereignty and invest in its defence. The threats we face require us to be vigilant and prepared, and we must continue to defend our democracy from foreign interference and ensure Canada remains strong and free.

Canada is a sovereign nation, but that sovereignty is under new and growing pressures. As an Arctic nation, we must protect our northernmost regions and strengthen our presence in a warming Arctic. This work must be done in close collaboration with Arctic and Northern Indigenous Peoples, recognizing their leadership, experience, and rights.

At this pivotal moment in our history, we must build a modern, agile, and mission-ready military—one that reflects Canadian values and is equipped for the challenges of today and tomorrow. We will rebuild our defence capacity, rearm the Canadian Armed Forces, and invest in our defence industry to ensure it is both resilient and globally competitive. These investments will support Canadian innovation, create highly skilled jobs, and reinforce Canada’s leadership in emerging defence technologies.

We will also modernize and streamline our defence procurement system to eliminate unnecessary delays, ensure that equipment is delivered when and where it is needed, and prioritize investment here in Canada—with every dollar spent wisely and effectively.

Most importantly, we will put people first. Across this country, brave individuals have put up their hands to serve. We ask a great deal of them—and in return, they deserve our full support. That means providing the right equipment and training, improving the military experience for members and their families, and making the Canadian Armed Forces one of the best workplaces in the country. It also means ensuring compensation reflects the sacrifices our people make in defence of Canada.

Our plan will put Canada on track to exceed our NATO defence spending target before 2030—because meeting this moment requires urgency, clarity, and resolve.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to my predecessor, the Honourable Bill Blair, for his leadership and dedication as Minister of National Defence. Minister Blair spoke often of his deep respect for the Defence Team, and I share that admiration.

I look forward to working closely with Deputy Minister Stefanie Beck, Chief of the Defence Staff General Jennie Carignan, and all of you across the Defence Team. Together, we will modernize our institutions, strengthen our capabilities, and ensure that Canada’s military remains a force for peace, stability, and security in a rapidly changing world.

Thank you for your service, your commitment, and your continued dedication to Canada.

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence