Messes offer unique space for many events

The messes at 4 Wing can be booked for a variety of functions (pictured is the Officer’s Mess at CFB Cold Lake) – Supplied Photo

If you’re looking for a venue to host your special event, the 4 Wing Messes has you covered.

The 4 Wing Messes are looking to be your destination of choice when it comes to hosting both corporate and private functions.

A common misconception is that the messes only host military member function requests. This is incorrect, as the messes are also open to members of the public looking to host a private occasion.

“We accept both private and military member functions and events within any of our mess facilities” explains 4 Wing Mess Manager Chloe Bouchard. “Our All Ranks’ (Club 41) room can hold up to 370 people. We have spaces available to cater to any event size and we offer competitive rates, often less than what can be found in town. We are currently booking into the holiday season for Christmas parties.”

The messes at 4 Wing can be booked for a variety of functions, including conferences, corporate events, product launches, weddings, birthdays, and more. A variety of space sizes between the three messes means that the perfect backdrop for a special day is available.

“The 4 Wing Messes can provide for a variety of special events and the confidence of working with a well-versed team. We anticipate the unexpected and make every detail a personal mission.”

For more information, or to begin booking your function, contact the 4 Wing Mess Function Coordinator, Sara Ashley Hayes, via email or at 780-840-8000 Ext 6978.