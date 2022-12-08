December 8, 2022

MFRCS welcomes guests to Storytime with Santa

by | Dec 8, 2022 | Featured News, Local News

Santa and Mrs. Claus were the guests of honour at the 9th annual “Storytime with Santa” event held at the 4 Wing MFRC on December 2nd – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News

It was a night of fun, crafts, great food and even a visit from St. Nick himself inside the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC) on December 2nd.

Families were invited to join in with the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre Society (MFRCS) Storytime with Santa celebration. Attendees took in some craft making, Christmas movies and even a story or two from both Santa and Mrs. Claus themselves.

“This is the 9th Annual Storytime With Santa event in its current format, being open to the entire community,” explains 4 Wing MFRCS Fund Development Manager Judith Chance. “It started several years before as a very small event in the Welcome Centre when Santa read a story to a small group of children.”

“400 people came out to this community event this year,” adds Chance.  “Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in a shiny red Fire Truck!

“The kids (and some adults too!) enjoyed a variety of crafts such as writing letters to Santa, mixing tasty ingredients to make Reindeer Food, creating Christmas count-down clocks, and decorating sugar cookies, among many other fun activities.”

“There were Christmas movies playing in the Theatre, lots of food and drinks, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus roaming around handing out candy canes when they weren’t reading stories to the enthralled kids!” says Chance.

The 4 Wing MFRCS says the event was put on with the assistance of a few sponsors.

“A big thank you goes out to our Gold Sponsors Cenovus Energy and Eastlink, our Silver Sponsor BMO, and our Bronze Sponsor Walmart Cold Lake.”

 

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Santa and Mrs. Claus make their grand entrance into the MFRC hall

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

A little guest had help filling out a letter to Santa

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

A small guest tries some craft making at the MFRCS Storytime With Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Guests have a look at some of the prizes up for grabs

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Guests take in the crafts at the MFRCS Storytime with Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Guests mingle inside the MFRC hall

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

A guest gets a little help with a craft at the MFRCS Storytime With Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

4 Wing MFRCS Executive Director Floyd Perras was dressed in his holiday best at the MFRCS Storytime With Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Santa and Mrs. Claus pose inside the MFRC hall at the MFRCS Storytime With Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

A young guest gets a little help sealing a letter to Santa

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Santa hands out some treats to young guests

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

A little guest waits to try a candy cane.

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

A sign lets the guests know where Santa is at the MFRCS Storytime With Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

Tasty food is dished out at the MFRCS Storytime With Santa event

MFRCS Storytime With Santa

4 Wing MFRCS staff and volunteers help to greet guests

