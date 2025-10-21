Moving the skies of the UK: COBRA WARRIOR 2025

Group photo of the Air Task Force (ATF) during Exercise Cobra Warrior 25-2, as part of Operation REASSURANCE, at Royal Air Force (RAF) Station Waddington, United Kingdom, on September 28, 2025 – Photo: Corporal Bélynda Casse, Imaging Services, 3 Wing Bagotville

While this year’s Exercise COBRA WARRIOR may be complete, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s (RCAF) deployment in Europe is far from over.

The three weeks of high-intensity multinational air operations was hosted by Royal Air Force (RAF) Station Waddington in the United Kingdom from September 15 to October 3. The exercise involved over 160 RCAF personnel, CF-188 Hornet fighters from 3 Wing Bagotville, and a CC-130HT Hercules air-to-air refueller from 435 Squadron all deployed as part of Operation REASSURANCE.

COBRA WARRIOR is the Royal Air Force’s largest multinational air exercise, designed to train participants in complex, large-force tactical air warfighting operations. Canadian aviators flew alongside more than 60 allied aircraft, honing their skills in simulated large force employment combat scenarios, filling the roles of defensive and offensive counter-air, air interdiction and air-to-air refueling.

“COBRA WARRIOR is a brilliant exercise and one of the most complex and largest in Europe,” said Group Captain Paul Hanson, Head of Operation and Training, Air and Space Warfare Center, RAF. “It provides an excellent opportunity for the UK to bring our allies together so we can train and prepare for joint operations. This exercise not only allows us to train alongside one another, but also strengthens cooperation, interoperability, and teamwork.”

The exercise served as a proving ground for tactical leadership development, where three RCAF fighter pilots graduated as Mission Commanders, a key milestone in the RCAF’s progression as tactical leaders within NATO’s air power framework. Behind the scenes, maintenance and support technicians from 425 Tactical Fighter Squadron, 433 Tactical Fighter Squadron and 435 Squadron worked tirelessly to keep Canadian aircraft mission-ready throughout the exercise.

“I’m incredibly proud of the entire Canadian Air Task Force team for their dedication and professionalism throughout the exercise,” stated Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Renaud, Commander, Air Task Force COBRA WARRIOR 25-2. “They’ve integrated seamlessly with our allies and demonstrated Canadian proficiency in a demanding simulated scenario. Our CC-130HT Hercules crew, who delivered near one million pounds of fuel in-flight, was an essential contribution that kept our CF-188 Hornets in the fight and enabled mission success.”

RCAF’s collaboration with NATO allies didn’t stop there. After COBRA WARRIOR wrapped up, approximately 80 RCAF personnel, accompanied by the same aircraft, continued to support Operation REASSURANCE while integrating Agile Combat Employment and Agile Operations Employment concepts.

They then shifted focus to TARASSIS, a Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF)-led multinational series of activities in Estonia from October 6 to 17, 2025. This large-scale, multi-domain training opportunity demonstrated the JEF’s ability to respond rapidly to crises across NATO’s area of operation.

“TARASSIS represents a major milestone for the RCAF as we continue to evolve our operational capabilities,” noted Major Sébastien Tremblay-Verreault, Deputy Commander, Air Task Force COBRA WARRIOR 25-2

TARASSIS involved operations from Tactical Landing Zones, coordination with Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, and integration with Tactical Air Traffic Controllers and Air Battle Managers. Canadian forces from the Canadian-led NATO Multinational Brigade Latvia and Air Task Force COBRA WARRIOR 25-2 trained alongside NATO allies including Estonia, Latvia, Finland, and the United Kingdom, reinforcing interoperability and collective defence. These concepts emphasize flexibility, resilience, and the ability to operate from austere or disrupted environments—key capabilities in today’s evolving security landscape.