National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Annual Orange T-Shirt Campaign

Designed by Cree two-spirit artist Aiden Duncan, this year’s artwork “One Story” – Supplied Photo

As we come together to recognize the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on September 30, CANEX and Canadian Forces Morale and Welfare Services (CFMWS) are once again supporting this important day with their limited-edition orange t-shirts. Designed by Cree two-spirit artist Aiden Duncan, this year’s artwork “One Story”, represents a reminder of everyone’s experience with residential schools.

Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led grassroots commemorative day intended to raise awareness of the individual, family and community inter-generational impacts of residential schools, and to promote the concept of “Every Child Matters”. The orange t-shirt is a symbol of the stripping away of culture, freedom and self-esteem experienced by Indigenous children over generations.

Once again, this year, in partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR), CANEX will be donating 100% of the net profits from the sale of the t-shirts to the NCTR. The NCTR is dedicated to preserving the history and legacy of the Indian residential school system in Canada, ensuring that the experiences of survivors and their families are never forgotten.

In the last two years, CANEX has donated $64,106.76 to the Centre for Truth and Reconciliation.

We invite all Defence Team members to show their support for this day by purchasing one of these unique t-shirts. Not only will sales raise awareness and support for important causes, but it will be a demonstration of our collective commitment to building a better and more compassionate future for all Canadians.

We are proud to spearhead this important initiative and grateful to Aiden Duncan for the beautiful design. Please join us in commemorating the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and helping to make a positive impact in our communities.

Purchase your orange t-shirt today at canex.ca and in CANEX retail stores while quantities last!