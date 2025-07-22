National Defence announces progress on the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar project

File Photo

As part of Canada’s $38.6 billion plan announced in 2022 to modernize North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) over the next two decades, the Department of National Defence announced the selection of the first transmit and receive sites for the Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar (A-OTHR) project. The selection of the first two sites sets the foundation for further development and expansion and is a major milestone toward reinforcing Canada’s security and sovereignty in the Arctic.

The A-OTHR project is anticipated to reach initial operational capability by the end of 2029. It will ultimately require four sites to be fully operational: two transmit sites and two receive sites.

For a permanent transmit site, the Department of National Defence (DND) has acquired 163 hectares of vacant property in the northern part of Thistle Trail, slightly north of Bexley Township in the City of Kawartha Lakes, Ontario.

A preliminary receive site has also been identified, consisting of 288 hectares of agricultural land in Clearview Township, Ontario. Acquiring this site enables DND to deliver an initial, functional capability that can be implemented much sooner than the full capability. DND continues to explore potentially suitable options for the remaining sites.

DND will launch a public engagement period that will include virtual and in-person information sessions and townhall meetings. These sessions will provide more in-depth information about the sites and allow the public to provide feedback and ask questions about the A-OTHR project. Additional information and registration details will be available on the Department of National Defence website.

Initial work is anticipated to begin at the Kawartha Lakes and Clearview Township sites in winter 2026. DND is committed to sharing detailed information as it becomes available.