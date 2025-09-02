National Defence Welcomes the Canadian Coast Guard to the Defence Team

Photo by the Department of National Defence / Facebook

The Department of National Defence (DND) today announced the integration of the Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) into the Defence Team, marking an important step forward in strengthening Canada’s maritime security. This change will enhance coordination across government and ensure Canada is even better prepared to safeguard its waters and coastline.

By joining National Defence, the CCG will add its world-class expertise and capabilities to efforts that protect Canada’s sovereignty, building on its legacy of protecting Canada’s maritime interests and resources. This transition also includes key personnel from Fisheries and Oceans Canada, bringing greater collaboration across departments in support of Canada’s maritime priorities.

The CCG will remain a civilian Special Operating Agency, with no change to its status. It will continue to play its vital role in search and rescue, icebreaking, environmental response, safe navigation, and ocean science. To complement and build on this transition, the Government of Canada has also proposed expanding the CCG’s services to include maritime security activities under Bill C-2, which is currently before Parliament. With this, the CCG will be positioned to do even more to protect Canadians at sea and support national security.

Through this integration, the CCG, DND, and the Canadian Armed Forces will be able to work more closely than ever, sharing information and coordinating operations to meet emerging challenges. This is especially important in the Arctic and other regions where cooperation is essential to keep Canada safe and secure.

The inclusion of the CCG in the Defence Team is a milestone that reflects the Government of Canada’s commitment to strengthening maritime security, advancing collaboration, and ensuring a strong and coordinated presence in Canada’s waters.