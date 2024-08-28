National Search and Rescue Exercise 2024 at 19 Wing Comox

Search and Rescue Technician, Master Corporal Lavallee grabs equipment required to tend to a casualty during the medical event scenario at Goose Spit during the National Search and Rescue Exercise 2015 (SAREX15) held at Comox, British Columbia on September 17, 2015 – Photo: Sgt Halina Folfas, 19 Wing Imaging

19 Wing Comox is uniting Search and Rescue (SAR) teams from across North America!

Hosting Canada’s most ambitious SAR Search and Rescue Exercise (SAREX) in nine years, crews from 24 units will respond to over 60 simulated scenarios over the course of five days.

From September 9 to 13, 2024, 19 Wing Comox will host 110 RCAF members, approximately 70 American personnel from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Navy, and U.S. Air Force and personnel from the Civil Aviation Search and Rescue Association. The exercise has been designed to be realistic and challenging to ensure SAR crews are ready to respond when a call for help is received.

“A successful SAR system is a result of a collective efforts made by all SAR partners,” says Lieutenant-Colonel Francois Fasquelle, Commanding Officer of 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron in Comox.

Fasquelle adds, “Many organizations are involved due to the wide range of terrain and weather in North America. The list of partners is made up of government, military, volunteer and industry groups. We need to work together to provide effective SAR services.”

The 2024 National SAREX is a unique opportunity for elements of the SAR community to collaborate, enhance their skills and test interoperability between agencies.

Organizing the exercise is Lieutenant Commander Wes Jones, Exchange Officer from U.S. Coast Guard who is currently working with 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron. “It’s my job to design realistic and challenging scenarios,” says Jones. “These SAR professionals are bringing different knowledge, skills and experiences to the exercise. We will use the unique geography of the West Coast to test their ability to operate in different environments and conditions.”

National SAREX 2024 is made possible thanks to the support staff and maintainers who facilitate effective and seamless operations. Their dedication ensures that when real emergencies arise, the SAR community is ready so that others may live.

