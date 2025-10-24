National Veterans’ Week Speaker Program

Stock Photo

During Veterans’ Week (VW) 2025, from November 5 to 11, Canadians will come together to pay tribute to all Canadian veterans who have served this country with pride and those who continue to do so today.

I know that many of you have participated in the NVWSP in the past, while for others, this may be your first introduction to the program. As your regional coordinator for the program, I’m looking forward to finding opportunities for you to connect with Canadians this VW.

The NVWSP invites CAF members of all ranks – both Regular and Reserve Force – to engage with Canadians in a meaningful dialogue about our history and our future. I hope that this year you will help share our story and the importance of remembrance as a speaker.

If you are interested in giving a presentation this Veterans’ Week, please register electronically by completing a CAF speaker registration form located on the Defence Team’s Veterans’ Week web page or by reaching out to me directly.

If you have any questions about being a CAF speaker, please refer to the CDS Tasking Order, the Public Affairs Guidance or the CAF speaker information package. You can also contact the national coordinator at 1-833-223-8322 or DNDRemembrance.SouvenirMDN@forces.gc.ca