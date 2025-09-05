New Parent Wellness Room Scheduled to Open at Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre

The new Parental Exercise Room (PER) is shaping up for its debut, says 4 Wing PSP Staff – Supplied Photo

No babysitter? No problem. A brand-new space is about to change the way parents stay active at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake. The Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre is scheduled to open its Parent Wellness Room, officially named “The Parental Exercise Room”, a dedicated area open to parents, guardians, and any children in their care, where parents can focus on their fitness while their little ones play safely nearby.

The new space is part of 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs’ (PSP) ongoing effort to create inclusive, family-friendly facilities at the base. It will also be the first of its kind in our community, offering parents a unique space that combines fitness and family support.

“Finally, a workout space designed with parents in mind!” said Jacklyn Wassell, a Physical Exercise Specialist with 4 Wing PSP. “At the Parent Wellness Room, you don’t have to choose between staying active and caring for your little ones—we’ve created a welcoming environment that supports both.”

The Parent Wellness Room is equipped with features that make balancing parenting and wellness easier, including:

Child Play Space – A safe, engaging area where kids can play and have fun while parents get their workout in.

Private Lactation Room – Comfortable and discreet, designed for nursing or pumping when it’s needed.

Family-Friendly Facilities – A convenient bathroom and shower right inside the space.

Gym Experience – A mix of weight training equipment and cardio machines to help parents meet their fitness goals.

For Wassell and the PSP team, this project is about removing barriers and encouraging parents to put their health first.

“Our goal is to create a supportive, welcoming environment where parents can stay strong, healthy, and energized—without sacrificing quality time with their children,” Wassell explained.

The Parent Wellness Room is scheduled to open Monday, September 8th, at the Colonel J.J. Parr Sports Centre, and is located upstairs near the viewing deck of the Blue Arena.