New School Year, Renewed Focus on Safety: Tips for Drivers in Cold Lake 

As the summer winds down, the community of Cold Lake, including Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake, is gearing up for the start of a new school year. For students attending Art Smith Aviation Academy at CFB Cold Lake, the first day of school is set for September 3rd.

The return to school is always an exciting time, filled with new beginnings and reunions with friends. However, it also brings a renewed focus on safety, particularly in school zones and around school buses. The Government of Alberta has issued important reminders for drivers to ensure the safety of students as they travel to and from school.

School Zone Safety

Children are often excited and distracted as they head back to school, which can make them less aware of their surroundings. Drivers must be extra vigilant in school zones, where the speed limit is reduced during school hours. It’s crucial to slow down, be alert, and prepare for sudden stops as children may unexpectedly cross the street.

School Bus Safety

School buses play a vital role in transporting children safely to school. However, the journey isn’t without its risks, and drivers have a significant role in ensuring that students are safe. The flashing lights on a school bus create a safety zone around the vehicle, which is often the only defence for children as they board or exit.

Here are key safety guidelines for drivers:

Watch for Alternating Amber Lights: These lights indicate that a school bus is slowing down to stop. Drivers should proceed with caution and be prepared to stop.

Respect the Red Lights: When a school bus activates its alternately flashing red lights, drivers must stop. This applies whether you are approaching the bus from the front or following it from behind. The only exception is if the bus is on the opposite side of a divided highway.

Proceed with Caution: Once the red lights have stopped flashing, and it is safe to do so, drivers may proceed. However, it’s important to remain alert as children may still be crossing the road.

Loading and Unloading: Even when the lights aren’t flashing, drivers should watch for school buses that are loading or unloading children. Kids may dart out unexpectedly, so it’s essential to stay alert.

Community Responsibility

As the school year begins, it’s a collective responsibility to ensure that students can travel to and from school safely. Whether you’re driving through a school zone at CFB Cold Lake or in the surrounding community, keeping these safety tips in mind will help protect the youngest members of our community.