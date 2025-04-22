Art Smith Aviation Academy Invites Families to Kindergarten Open House on May 6

April 25, 2025
Apr 22, 2025

File Photo

Art Smith Aviation Academy, located at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, is welcoming families to its Kindergarten Open House on Tuesday, May 6, offering parents and guardians a chance to learn more about the school’s dynamic early education programming.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and families are invited to drop in at their convenience to explore the school, meet educators, and see firsthand what makes Art Smith a special place for young learners.

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to:

  • Meet the kindergarten teaching staff
  • Tour the school facilities
  • Visit and explore the kindergarten classrooms

Art Smith Aviation Academy offers a full-day, play-based kindergarten program in both English and French. The school emphasizes accessibility and family support by eliminating the need for school supplies and offering before and after-school care through the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

Whether families are already enrolled or just beginning to explore options for their children’s education, the Kindergarten Open House is a welcoming opportunity to connect with the school community.

For more information, parents can contact the school directly or follow Art Smith Aviation Academy on social media.

