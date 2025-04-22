Art Smith Aviation Academy Invites Families to Kindergarten Open House on May 6

File Photo

Art Smith Aviation Academy, located at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, is welcoming families to its Kindergarten Open House on Tuesday, May 6, offering parents and guardians a chance to learn more about the school’s dynamic early education programming.

The event runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and families are invited to drop in at their convenience to explore the school, meet educators, and see firsthand what makes Art Smith a special place for young learners.

During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to:

Meet the kindergarten teaching staff

Tour the school facilities

Visit and explore the kindergarten classrooms

Art Smith Aviation Academy offers a full-day, play-based kindergarten program in both English and French. The school emphasizes accessibility and family support by eliminating the need for school supplies and offering before and after-school care through the 4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre (MFRC).

Whether families are already enrolled or just beginning to explore options for their children’s education, the Kindergarten Open House is a welcoming opportunity to connect with the school community.

For more information, parents can contact the school directly or follow Art Smith Aviation Academy on social media.