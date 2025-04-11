Stepping Stones Crisis Society to Open New Facility in Cold Lake This Fall

Photo from The Stepping Stones Society / Facebook

In a press release issued on March 31st, Stepping Stones Crisis Society announced the upcoming opening of its new 50,000-square-foot facility at 5305 47 Street, Cold Lake, bringing all its programs under one roof. The Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on September 6, 2025, at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Open House for the public.

The facility integrates emergency residential shelter, second-stage housing, and community support services, designed with trauma-informed and accessible principles to ensure dignity and safety for survivors of family violence. The expansion will significantly increase capacity, addressing the growing demand for services.

“The need for this project continues to grow. Far too often, we’re forced to turn women and children away simply because we don’t have the space,” says Melissa Francis, CEO of Stepping Stones Crisis Society. “This new building will allow us to respond with the dignity, safety, and support that every survivor of family violence deserves. Our vision is a future where every woman and child seeking safety has a place to go and the opportunity to build the skills and confidence they need to move forward. When we invest in safety, healing, and growth, the impact ripples through families and communities for generations.”

The celebrations will continue with a Soiree at the Cold Lake Agricultural Society at 5:30 p.m., recognizing the individuals, partners, and donors who made the project possible.

Since 1982, Stepping Stones Crisis Society has provided safe shelter, advocacy, and education to prevent family violence across the Lakeland region. The organization works to support survivors and strengthen community partnerships.

For more information, visit www.steppingstonesshelter.ca.