New Supervisor Trouble

Dear CCMS,

My new supervisor is very sullen and at times surly. When he arrives in the morning, I greet him with “good morning”. Most of the time he just walks by as if I don’t exist and sometimes he says “we’ll see about that”. He treats me like I don’t know anything as he won’t delegate work to me or double checking my work. I do know what I am doing having worked in the government for 25 years. I would like to establish a good working relationship with him but how do I do that given his sullen disposition? Can you help me?

It sounds like you’re walking around on eggshells with this new supervisor. It also sounds like you have not gotten to know each other yet. Approaching your supervisor for a frank discussion can be daunting especially because you are afraid of his reaction. Establishing a good working relationship with this supervisor would make you more comfortable around him. I congratulate you for wanting to address this ELI (early, locally and informally).

Are there times of the day when he is more approachable? What is causing you to be afraid to approach him? What is your typical method for dealing with surly people? Are you not sure how to approach the subject? Working with a conflict coach can assist with identifying the conflict management skills you wish to enhance and prepare you to have a productive conversation with your supervisor.

Conflict coaching is a one-on-one confidential service the Conflict and Complaint Management Services provides to anyone within the Defence Team. Each session is approximately one hour and the number of sessions is specific to the client’s need. Coaching is easily accessible as it can be conducted either in person or over the phone. You can find your local CCMS office contact information on our website.

Problème avec le nouveau superviseur

Cher SGCP,

Mon nouveau superviseur est très maussade et parfois revêche. Quand il arrive le matin, je le salue avec “bonjour”. La plupart du temps il passe devant mon bureau et fait comme si je n’existais pas et parfois il dit «on verra ça». Il me traite comme si je ne connais rien car il ne me délègue pas de travail et il vérifie constamment mon travail. Je connais bien mon travail puisque j’ai 25 ans d’expérience au gouvernement. Je voudrais établir une bonne relation de travail avec lui, mais comment puis-je le faire étant donné sa disposition ? Pouvez-vous m’aider ?

On dirait que vous marchez sur des œufs avec ce nouveau superviseur. Il semble aussi que vous n’avez pas encore fait connaissance. Aborder une discussion franche avec votre superviseur peut être intimidant, surtout si vous avez peur de sa réaction. Établir une bonne relation de travail avec ce superviseur vous rendrait plus à l’aise avec lui. Je vous félicite de vouloir aborder cette discussion TLI (au début du processus / à l’échelle locale / de façon informelle).

Y a-t-il des moments de la journée où il est plus accessible? Qu’est-ce qui vous fait avoir peur de l’approcher? Quelle est votre méthode typique pour faire face à des gens revêches? Vous n’êtes pas sûr de la façon d’aborder le sujet? Travailler avec un coach de conflit peut aider à identifier les compétences de gestion de conflit que vous souhaitez améliorer et vous préparer à avoir une conversation productive avec votre superviseur.

Le coaching de conflit est un service individuel confidentiel que le Service de Gestion des Conflits et des Plaintes fournit à toute personne au sein de l’équipe de la Défense. Chaque session dure environ une heure et le nombre de sessions est spécifique au besoin du client. Le coaching est facilement accessible car il peut être effectué en personne ou par téléphone. Vous pouvez trouver les coordonnées de votre bureau SGCP dans notre site Web.