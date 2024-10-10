Night flying to take place starting October 15th: Public Affairs

File Photo

Squadrons from 4 Wing Cold Lake will conduct night flying training over the City of Cold Lake starting October 15 until October 25, 2024.

4 Wing is always mindful of the Lakeland community and this type of training is not intended to disrupt your valuable peace and quiet. Night flying is an essential training requirement for aircrew and ground crew. The ability to conduct night missions is vital to our operational capability.

Please direct any questions or concerns to Lt Samuel Deslauriers.