Photo Gallery: Exercise Gander Gunner at CFB Cold Lake

Master Corporal Matt Berry operates a C6 Medium Machine Gun aboard a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025 – All photos by Aviator Marcos Resch, Canadian Armed Forces Photo
In mid-October, members of the Canadian Armed Forces at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake participated in Exercise GANDER GUNNER — a joint Air Force and Army training exercise designed to certify helicopter crews and door gunners for complex, integrated operations. The exercise featured dynamic day and night flights, close coordination between air and ground units, and intensive drills to strengthen teamwork and operational readiness. This gallery offers a few snapshots from the training in action.
Captian Sean Leach enters a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 October 2025.
Corporal Riley Coulson stands next to a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 21 October 2025.
Master Corporal John Reidy loads a C6 Medium Machine Gun aboard a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025.
Corporal James Hill aboard a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025.
Master Corporal Matt Berry operates a C6 Medium Machine Gun aboard a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025.
Master Corporal Matt Berry (right) performs weapons drills for the C6 Medium Machine Gun aboard a CH-146 Griffon, alongside Warrant Officer Doug Johns during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025.
Master Corporal Matt Berry aboard a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025.
Master Corporal Bob Szijarto takes notes in a CH-146 Griffon during Ex GANDER GUNNER, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Alberta on 18 October 2025.