Photo Gallery: PSP Summer Camp Participants Tour CFB Cold Lake Fire Hall and Hangar One

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta – All photos by Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

On August 28th, participants in the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Summer Camp enjoyed an exciting day at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, touring the Fire Hall and Hangar One. The children were given an up-close look at the base’s firefighting trucks and equipment, guided by the base’s firefighters. The tour continued with a visit to Hangar One and the air traffic control tower, providing the children with a behind-the-scenes view of operations at one of Canada’s busiest military airbases.

The PSP Summer Camp offers school-aged children the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities during the summer months, including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) projects, games, and active play. Through these experiences, participants gain hands-on knowledge while having fun and making lasting memories.