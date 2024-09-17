Photo Gallery: PSP Summer Camp Participants Tour CFB Cold Lake Fire Hall and Hangar One

September 18, 2024
The Courier
by | Sep 17, 2024 | Featured News, Local News

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta – All photos by Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

On August 28th, participants in the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) Summer Camp enjoyed an exciting day at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, touring the Fire Hall and Hangar One. The children were given an up-close look at the base’s firefighting trucks and equipment, guided by the base’s firefighters. The tour continued with a visit to Hangar One and the air traffic control tower, providing the children with a behind-the-scenes view of operations at one of Canada’s busiest military airbases.

The PSP Summer Camp offers school-aged children the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities during the summer months, including Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) projects, games, and active play. Through these experiences, participants gain hands-on knowledge while having fun and making lasting memories.

 

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall and given opportunity to demo the “Jaws of Life”on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall and given opportunity to demo the “Jaws of Life” on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the air control tower on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the air control tower on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the 10 Field Tactical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) school on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the 10 Field Tactical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) school on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake

Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the 10 Field Tactical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) school on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta. Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician

