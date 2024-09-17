Photo Gallery: PSP Summer Camp Participants Tour CFB Cold Lake Fire Hall and Hangar One

PSP Summer Camp Tour of 4 Wing, CFB Cold Lake
Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician
Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the fire hall and given opportunity to demo the “Jaws of Life”on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician
Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the air control tower on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician
Personnel Support Programs Summer Camp attendees are given a tour of the 10 Field Tactical Training Squadron (10 FTTS) school on August 28, 2024 at Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake, Alberta.
Photo: Sailor First Class Amy Langlois, Royal Canadian Navy Imagery Technician
