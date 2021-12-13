Promotion, coin handed out with 4 Wing Transition Group

Captain Monica Matzner stands with her husband Derek as well as Transition Unit Alberta & North CO LCol Mark Beare and Sergeant Major MWO Kevin Heselton at a ceremony on December 10th – Photo by Mike Marshall

A familiar face with the Transition Centre at 4 Wing is sporting a new rank.

Captain Monica Matzner had her new rank pinned on with help from her husband Derek, and Transition Unit Alberta & North CO, LCol Mark Beare on December 10th, in a ceremony held inside the Centennial Building.

Matzner previously held the rank of Lieutenant. She says this promotion actually came about 9 months earlier than expected and is backdated to October of this year.

“This is a testament to the team that I’m on and the people that I’m around,” said Matzner. “It’s nice to have the rank to match the position.”

Matzner is approaching 20 years as a Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) member in April 2022.

“I had asked to come work with Transition Group because I believe in what they do. I think that this is one of the most important things we can support our people through.”

Also with the Transition Centre and being recognized at the ceremony was MCpl Dianna Kelly, who received the HRA coin in recognition of her efforts within the group. Kelly says she’s spent the last year working at the 4 Wing Transition Centre.

“The coin was awarded in appreciation to a member for the work that they’ve done and their commitment to the unit,” explained Kelly.

There are 9 regional Transition Units and 32 different Transition Centres that fall under the Transition Group across the country who work with various partners to provide professional, personalized, and standardized transition services to CAF members, veterans and their families.