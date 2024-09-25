September 26, 2024
Prost! 4 Wing Oktoberfest Brings Bavarian Cheer to Cold Lake with Food, Fun, and Festivities

Sep 25, 2024

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st – All photos by Mike Marshall / The Courier News 

Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Cold Lake was filled with Bavarian spirit on Saturday, September 21st, as 4 Wing’s annual Oktoberfest brought together military personnel, families, and community members for an unforgettable evening. Presented by the 4 Wing Personnel Support Programs (PSP) team, this was the 5th Oktoberfest hosted at the base, and it drew a lively crowd of around 400 guests under the event tent at Club 41. 

The night kicked off at 6:00 PM, with attendees enjoying authentic Bavarian cuisine and beverages. Fresh Kitchen catered traditional dishes, while pretzels and strudel added a touch of sweetness to the festivities. Guests were treated to live music throughout the evening, with performances from the band Sound Flight and a special appearance by the 4 Wing Band. 

Guests were able to try their hand at Axe Throwing, courtesy of local company Axes and Apples, adding an element of fun and friendly competition. As the evening progressed, guests moved into Club 41 for an Oktoberfest afterparty that lasted until 2:00 AM.

“Oktoberfest has become a highly anticipated event at 4 Wing,” explained 4 Wing Mess Manager Chloe Lay. “Every year we watch the event grow and evolve. It has been a pleasure to be able to bring such a successful and enjoyable event to our community!” 

4 Wing Commander, Colonel Mark Hickey, attended the event and delivered opening remarks. His speech served as a reminder of the cultural significance of Oktoberfest for the Wing, especially given its ties to 4 Wing’s historical presence in Germany at CFB Baden-Soellingen. 

This year’s Oktoberfest marks the 5th time CFB Cold Lake has hosted the celebration, and with each year, it continues to grow as a beloved tradition on the base, bringing people together in the spirit of camaraderie and festivity.

4 Wing PSP wishes to thank event sponsors, The City of Cold Lake, Boom 95.3 FM and Hot 101.3 FM for their support with Oktoberfest, as well as Sobey’s Cold Lake for providing the Strudel.

Event Emcees Major Kristin Johnston (left) and Hannah Penn address the crowd at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

A young guest admires the decor at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st.

Guests enjoyed treats including Pretzels and Strudel at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st.

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Guests enjoyed treats including Pretzels and Strudel at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st.

PSP Volunteers at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Guests try out axe throwing with Axes and Apples at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st

Prizes which were drawn for at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, held at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st.

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

4 Wing Commander Colonel Mark Hickey addresses the audience at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st

The 4 Wing band performs at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st

Guests enjoyed treats including Pretzels and Strudel at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest on September 21st.

A member of the band Sound Flight poses at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, held on September 21st

The lineup for 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Guests enjoy 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, hosted at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st

Prizes which were drawn for at 4 Wing’s Oktoberfest, held at CFB Cold Lake on September 21st.

