PSP Health Promotion hosts Meow-ga

Selena Porrior enjoys a quick snuggle with one of the cats brought in from the Lakeland Humane Society for PSP Health Promotion’s Meow-ga session on September 28, 2022. (All Photos by Janae Wandler)

Meow-ga is back! It’s yoga mixed with cats. What more could you want?

This Personnel Support Program (PSP) Health Promotion initiative supported by the PSP Fitness & Sports department was hosted at the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre (MACC) on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 over the lunch hour. There were a total of ten cats, provided by the Lakeland Humane Society, to cuddle and play with while doing some relaxing yoga.

Donations were accepted in support of the Lakeland Humane Society, and hopefully, those in attendance fell in love with a cat (or two) to adopt as a member of their own family. The cats that stretched it out during Meow-Ga are available for adoption through the Lakeland Humane Society:

Roast

Brooks

Marsala

Pilsner

Lager

Stout

Lil Sebastian

Cauliflower

Katya

Angelo

Lisa Fisher, Health Promotion Manager, said of the event, “Meow-Ga returned for 2022 after a long break due to COVID and we were really excited to partner with Fitness and Sports and the Lakeland Humane Society. Started in 2019, the event was meant to give a break from work while enjoying the companionship of adoptable cats. September is the Health Promotion Department’s ‘Strong Minds: Mental Resiliency’ campaign and we wanted to provide a special mental health break for the 4 Wing Defence Team. We’re planning on running these events a few times a year.”