PSP Summer Camp fun for all

The 4 Wing Recreation Department loves supporting the 4 Wing Community with our PSP Summer Camp program and put a lot of effort into the planning and execution to ensure the families involved have an enjoyable time. With summer more than halfway over we are feeling a little sad, however, we are looking forward to the final month of fun in the sun! Monday to Thursday summer camp takes place at the Mackenzie Arts and Community Centre. The camp makes full use of the facility, inside and out. We are in the gym for fun, active games. The classrooms have been decorated to be welcoming for our quieter activities such as crafts and snack times. The kitchen is great for our messy STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) projects. We love having the large playground and basketball courts for our participants to get outside and play games and sports. The kids are also really enjoying the opportunities to go on nature walks and explore in the little forest. Friday’s summer camp spends the day at the Col J.J. Parr Sports Centre! The summer camp participants love being able to check out a different 4 Wing facility, especially the splash park! They are having fun building sandcastles in the beach volleyball court, and racing toy cars down the ramps on the skate park too. Registration on Book King is open until the Thursday prior to each week of camp, and there are still a few spaces available for our final weeks! So, if you’re looking for ways to keep your kids busy during August, our action-packed program is just what you’re looking for! Check CAFConnection.ca for all the details!